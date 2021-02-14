India Polling underway for civic body elections in Punjab Updated : February 14, 2021 09:51 AM IST Out of total candidates, 2,832 are contesting as independents, 2,037 are of the ruling Congress while 1,569 are Akali Dal nominees. The number of candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party is 1,003, 1,606 and 160 respectively. Around 7,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been deployed for voting. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply