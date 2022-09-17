Politicians, celebs and others wish PM Modi on his birthday

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among the first from the Opposition to wish the prime minister. “Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72 today, a host of Bollywood celebs, sports personalities and politicians have extended their warm wishes to him on Twitter.

The prime minister has a huge fan following and social media is flooded with messages from common people as well.

President Droupadi Murmu sent her best wishes to the Prime Minister. “I wish that the nation-building campaign being carried out by you with incomparable hard work, dedication and creativity, continues to progress under your leadership,” President Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

Lauding PM Modi for his leadership, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote: “New India has emerged as a world power under the vision and leadership of Modiji. Modiji has made his mark as a global leader, who is respected by the whole world.” Lauding PM Modi for his leadership, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote: “New India has emerged as a world power under the vision and leadership of Modiji. Modiji has made his mark as a global leader, who is respected by the whole world.”

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote: “Our ideological and political battles against him continues. His personal vendetta against us intensifies. Even so, here is wishing and greeting our Prime Minister @narendramodi on his 72nd birthday.”

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal wished PM Modi a “long and healthy life.”

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao conveyed birthday greetings to PM Modi on behalf of the government and the people of Telangana. “May God bless you with good health and long life for serving the nation for many more years," KCR wrote in a letter addressed to Modi.

Among Bollywood stars, Akshay Kumar shared a picture of him with the PM and wrote: "Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring."

“May God grant you long and healthy age! You're trying to uphold every responsibility you take under oath and will continue for many years to come!” Anupam Kher wrote.

“A very happy birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined,” said actor Anil Kapoor on Twitter.

Wishing the prime minister “good health, peace and happiness”, singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan tweeted: “Thank you for the amazing leadership and inspiration!”

Wishes poured in from sports personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Saina Nehwal.

Bharat Ratna awardee Sachin Tendulkar wrote: “Happy Birthday to our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji! Wishing you the best of health & happiness.”

Former India cricket team captain Virat Kohli echoed the same sentiments and wished the Indian prime minister “strength, happiness and good health”.

Badminton player Saina Nehwal said the PM was a “motivation of young India and the role model of every ordinary person."

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen said: “May you continue to lead India to greater heights.”