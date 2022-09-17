Politicians, celebs and others wish PM Modi on his birthday

Mini
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among the first from the Opposition to wish the prime minister. “Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter
Lauding PM Modi for his leadership, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote: “New India has emerged as a world power under the vision and leadership of Modiji. Modiji has made his mark as a global leader, who is respected by the whole world.”
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि आप के द्वारा अतुलनीय परिश्रम, कर्तव्यनिष्ठा और सृजनशीलता के साथ किया जा रहा राष्ट्रनिर्माण का अभियान, आप के नेतृत्व में आगे बढ़ता रहे। मेरी शुभेच्छा है कि ईश्वर आपको स्वस्थ और दीर्घायु बनाए।— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2022
भारतीय संस्कृति के संवाहक @narendramodi जी ने देश को अपनी मूल जड़ों से जोड़ हर क्षेत्र में आगे ले जाने का काम किया है।मोदीजी की दूरदर्शिता व नेतृत्व में नया भारत एक विश्वशक्ति बनकर उभरा है। मोदी जी ने वैश्विक नेता के रूप में अपनी पहचान बनाई है, जिसका पूरी दुनिया सम्मान करती है।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2022
Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2022
Our ideological and political battles against him continues. His personal vendetta against us intensifies. Even so, here is wishing and greeting our Prime Minister @narendramodi on his 72nd birthday.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 17, 2022
Birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Praying for your long and healthy life.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 17, 2022
Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0Ic7JmoZ3K— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2022
A very Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined...the harbinger of acche din, the leader of our proud nation. May you live long and stay healthy! 🙏 @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/8Mp2BJxsUu— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 17, 2022
Happiest birthday to our dearest Hon. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi !! Praying for your good health , peace and happiness ! Thank you for the amazing leadership and inspiration! @PMOIndia— Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) September 17, 2022
Happy Birthday to our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji!Wishing you the best of health & happiness.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 17, 2022
Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, a very happy birthday. Wishing you strength, happiness and good health.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 17, 2022
Happy Birthday Day to honorable Prime minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. May God give you good health and long life. You are the motivation of young India and the role model of every ordinary person. pic.twitter.com/qYRC7MGSPp— Saaina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 17, 2022
Wishing our honorable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. May you continue to lead India to greater heights.😇🙏🏻🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xLZ2SIxFNB— Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) September 17, 2022