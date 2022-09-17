Politicians, celebs and others wish PM Modi on his birthday

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among the first from the Opposition to wish the prime minister. “Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72 today, a host of Bollywood celebs, sports personalities and politicians have extended their warm wishes to him on Twitter.

The prime minister has a huge fan following and social media is flooded with messages from common people as well.

President Droupadi Murmu sent her best wishes to the Prime Minister. “I wish that the nation-building campaign being carried out by you with incomparable hard work, dedication and creativity, continues to progress under your leadership,” President Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि आप के द्वारा अतुलनीय परिश्रम, कर्तव्यनिष्ठा और सृजनशीलता के साथ किया जा रहा राष्ट्रनिर्माण का अभियान, आप के नेतृत्व में आगे बढ़ता रहे। मेरी शुभेच्छा है कि ईश्वर आपको स्वस्थ और दीर्घायु बनाए। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2022 Lauding PM Modi for his leadership, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote: “New India has emerged as a world power under the vision and leadership of Modiji. Modiji has made his mark as a global leader, who is respected by the whole world.” Lauding PM Modi for his leadership, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote: “New India has emerged as a world power under the vision and leadership of Modiji. Modiji has made his mark as a global leader, who is respected by the whole world.”

भारतीय संस्कृति के संवाहक @narendramodi जी ने देश को अपनी मूल जड़ों से जोड़ हर क्षेत्र में आगे ले जाने का काम किया है।मोदीजी की दूरदर्शिता व नेतृत्व में नया भारत एक विश्वशक्ति बनकर उभरा है। मोदी जी ने वैश्विक नेता के रूप में अपनी पहचान बनाई है, जिसका पूरी दुनिया सम्मान करती है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2022

Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2022

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote: “Our ideological and political battles against him continues. His personal vendetta against us intensifies. Even so, here is wishing and greeting our Prime Minister @narendramodi on his 72nd birthday.”

Our ideological and political battles against him continues. His personal vendetta against us intensifies. Even so, here is wishing and greeting our Prime Minister @narendramodi on his 72nd birthday. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 17, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal wished PM Modi a “long and healthy life.”

Birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Praying for your long and healthy life. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 17, 2022

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao conveyed birthday greetings to PM Modi on behalf of the government and the people of Telangana. “May God bless you with good health and long life for serving the nation for many more years," KCR wrote in a letter addressed to Modi.

Among Bollywood stars, Akshay Kumar shared a picture of him with the PM and wrote: "Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring."

Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0Ic7JmoZ3K — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2022

“May God grant you long and healthy age! You're trying to uphold every responsibility you take under oath and will continue for many years to come!” Anupam Kher wrote.

“A very happy birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined,” said actor Anil Kapoor on Twitter.

A very Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined...the harbinger of acche din, the leader of our proud nation. May you live long and stay healthy! 🙏 @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/8Mp2BJxsUu — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 17, 2022

Wishing the prime minister “good health, peace and happiness”, singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan tweeted: “Thank you for the amazing leadership and inspiration!”

Happiest birthday to our dearest Hon. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi !! Praying for your good health , peace and happiness ! Thank you for the amazing leadership and inspiration! @PMOIndia — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) September 17, 2022

Wishes poured in from sports personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Saina Nehwal.

Bharat Ratna awardee Sachin Tendulkar wrote: “Happy Birthday to our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji! Wishing you the best of health & happiness.”

Happy Birthday to our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji!Wishing you the best of health & happiness. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 17, 2022

Former India cricket team captain Virat Kohli echoed the same sentiments and wished the Indian prime minister “strength, happiness and good health”.

Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, a very happy birthday. Wishing you strength, happiness and good health. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 17, 2022

Badminton player Saina Nehwal said the PM was a “motivation of young India and the role model of every ordinary person."

Happy Birthday Day to honorable Prime minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. May God give you good health and long life. You are the motivation of young India and the role model of every ordinary person. pic.twitter.com/qYRC7MGSPp — Saaina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 17, 2022

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen said: “May you continue to lead India to greater heights.”