The dreaded gangster-turned-politician is a five-time former MLA, who was lodged in jail at Banda in UP over criminal cases registered against him.

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari has been handed a 10-year prison sentence, according to reports. Ansari is a five-time former MLA and was lodged in jail at Banda in UP over criminal cases registered against him. Ansari has been sentenced under the Gangster Act. On December 14, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Ansari in a money laundering case after he was produced before a local court in Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported. The 59-year-old was questioned by the ED in this case last year.

He was taken into custody by the ED under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was produced before a court in Prayagraj on the basis of a production warrant moved by the agency, according to official sources.

His MLA son Abbas Ansari was also arrested by the ED in November after questioning at its sub zonal office in Prayagraj. This was followed by the arrest of Ansari's brother-in-law Atif Raza.

The money laundering case against Mukhtar Ansari stems from multiple FIRs lodged by the Uttar Pradesh Police apart from two more FIRs lodged against a company called Vikas Constructions (a partnership firm) that was run by his wife, two brother-in-laws (including Atif Raza) and others.

Mukhtar Ansari is under the ED scanner in connection with at least 49 criminal cases booked against him including those on charges of land grabbing, murder and extortion.

