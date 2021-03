The National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) released a report on MPs and MLAs who changed parties and re-contested polls held in the last five years. The report revealed that between 2016 and 2020, BJP was the biggest gainer, while Congress had the greatest number of MLAs who defected to join another party.

The ADR report released on Thursday carried the analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of 433 MPs and MLAs who changed parties and re-contested the polls.

Between 2016 and 2020, out of 405 re-contesting MLAs across the states who switched political parties, 182, or 44.9 percent, joined the BJP. This was followed by 38 (9.4 per cent) MLAs who joined Congress and 25 (6.2 per cent) MLAs who joined TRS. When it comes to those leaving a party, the report found that 170 or 42 per cent of the 405 MLAs were from Congress, while only 18 or 4.4 per cent were from BJP.

According to the report, the recent fall of governments in Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, and Karnataka state Assemblies were due to defections of their MLAs.

When it comes to Lok Sabha members, five or 41.7 percent MPs left BJP to join another party during the Lok Sabha elections 2019. In the Rajya Sabha, seven (43.8 per cent) MPs left Congress to join a different party during the elections held between 2016 and 2020. The report also stated that the average assets of the recontesting MLAs and MPs had grown by 39 percent.

Delving into the cause of defections, the report states that the reasons ranged from nexus of money and muscle, absence of value-based politics, lust for money and power, dearth of efficient, honest and credible leaders and lack of laws on the functioning of political parties.

Stating that the “‘Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram’ syndrome and the never-ending ‘hunger for power and money' has become a common practice amongst our Parliamentarians and political parties”, the report added that “until and unless these trends are not reined in, our current electoral and political situation is bound to deteriorate further.