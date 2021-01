The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to restrain the proposed tractor rally of farmers in the national capital on Republic Day, January 26, and said that the police have to decide on the agitation. Thousands of farmers are protesting on the borders of Delhi against the three farm laws for nearly two months.

"We consider it highly irregular and improper to allow or disallow any rally, procession. The norm is that this is a police matter. Police can decide whether or not to allow," said the apex court.

The Bench said, "The Executive has the authority to take necessary action. We will allow the government to withdraw its appeal seeking an injunction."

The Supreme Court also expressed displeasure over aspersions cast on members of the committee appointed by it to resolve the impasse over farm laws. "No power has been given to committee members to adjudicate things, they have to report to us. Where is the question of bias? If you don't want to appear before the committee, don't appear but don't malign or brand anyone like this, don't cast aspersion on the court," said the apex court.

Meanwhile, protesting unions, which plan to hold the rally on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi on January 26, have begun holding tractor rallies at villages in Punjab to mobilise people for the parade and said more farmers will be heading to the national capital in batches later this week.

A group of farm union leaders will meet top officials of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh police today to discuss the route and arrangements for their scheduled tractor rally, a farmer union leader said.

On Monday, the top court had refused to pass an injunction against the proposed tractor rally by farmers. Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had said, "We cannot decide who gets to enter the city and who doesn't. It is an issue for the police to manage."

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the three laws —the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act.