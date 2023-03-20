Police arrests 4 accused in Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 question paper leak case

ACP Nishatpura Richa Jain said that the complaint was filed by the examination coordinator KK Rackwar who said the question papers of Chemistry, Business Study and History of Class 12 were leaked on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh police have arrested four people, including two teachers, in connection with the class 12 MP Board Exam paper leak case on Saturday. According to reports, the Board Exam question paper was leaked from a private school in Bhopal. The question papers were allegedly shared with a few students via WhatsApp before the beginning of the examination.

A few teachers allegedly shared pictures of the question papers 15-20 minutes before the exam via WhatsApp to the students studying at the coaching centre run by the school management, according to a Dainik Jagran report.

ACP Nishatpura Richa Jain said that the complaint was filed by the examination coordinator KK Rackwar who said the question papers of Chemistry, Business Study and History of Class 12 were leaked on Saturday, as per the report.

A raid was conducted at Vidyasagar School located in Bhanpur after the police received a tip-off.

During the inquiry, it was found that the Vidyasagar School management also runs a coaching centre and the question papers were leaked to a few students going to this coaching centre.

The paper leak issue has been making rounds on social media for some time with several people alleging that the paper leak was taking place through social media.

A Congress MLA Tarun Bhanot also raised the issue in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Thursday where he claimed that the paper was continuously leaking in the state.

He alleged that the papers of Class 10th and 12th were being sold for Rs 100 and Rs 200 through social media.

However, Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar refuted the rumours of the question paper leak and said that action would be taken against those spreading confusion about the same.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) suspended 19 employees including teachers on Saturday for their irresponsible handling of the question papers of the ongoing exams, according to reports. The 19 suspended employees included 6 centre heads, 7 assistant centre heads and 5 teachers.

The police also arrested one accused from Mandideep of Raisen who added over 30,000 students on social media groups. As per the report, the accused allegedly took over 4 lakh rupees from 600 students for the leaked papers.