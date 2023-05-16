Ahead of PM Modi's visit, US says partnership with India is one of the most consequential one

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a state visit to the US in June for the first time in nine years.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit, the US Department of State spokesperson said his country's "partnership with India is one of the most consequential relations".

PM Modi will be on a state visit to the US in June for the first time in nine years. The White House announced that President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Modi for an official state visit to the US, which will include a state dinner on June 22.

Referring to this visit Vedant Patel, US Principal Deputy spokesperson, said, "The state visit is an opportunity to deepen some of these partnerships, whether it has been ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific and ensuring that it is a region that is more connected, more prosperous, more secure and more resilient."

Patel's reference to the Indo-Pacific came amidst China's aggressive behaviour in the region where it is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea. China claims sovereignty over all of the South China Sea. Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims.

Patel further informed that State Department and Secretary Antony Blinken are critically involved in the upcoming state visit for PM Modi.

"There's an opportunity to address some shared global challenges like global health and addressing the climate crisis. So, again, I'm not going to get ahead of the state visit, but we very much look forward to hosting the Indian government," Patel was quoted by ANI as saying.

US-India ties

The US is currently ― in the financial year 2023 ― India’s top trading partner, with bilateral trade of $128.55 billion, the Money Control reported. The two countries strengthened their partnership in a number of areas, ranging from defence and security to trade and investment to culture and science and technology to space and hi-tech.

During the June meet, India and the US are expected to hold the first meeting of Strategic Trade Dialogue to implement the outcomes of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), the Hindustan Times said.

