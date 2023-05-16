Ahead of PM Modi's visit, US says partnership with India is one of the most consequential one

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a state visit to the US in June for the first time in nine years.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit, the US Department of State spokesperson said his country's "partnership with India is one of the most consequential relations".

PM Modi will be on a state visit to the US in June for the first time in nine years. The White House announced that President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Modi for an official state visit to the US, which will include a state dinner on June 22.