PM Modi to visit four states on July 7-8: Traffic restrictions imposed in Gorakhpur, Raipur and Warangal

Traffic restrictions have been imposed in Gorakhpur and other cities ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit five cities across four states - Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan - on July 7 and 8 to lay foundation stones and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore. PM Modi will visit Raipur in Chhattisgarh and his constituency Varanasi along with Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on July 7. He will visit Warangal in Telangana and Bikaner in Rajasthan on Saturday, July 8.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed in Gorakhpur and other cities ahead of PM Modi’s visit. In Gorakhpur, PM Modi will participate in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press Gorakhpur and also flag off the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express.

The Gorakhpur Police has issued a diversion for July 7 in five parts of the city ahead of PM Modi’s visit, according to Superintendent of Police Traffic, Shyam Dev. The diversions will come into effect from 11 am on Friday.

Gorakhpur traffic restrictions

The entry of heavy vehicles from any route will be prohibited in the city, private buses coming from Lucknow and Varanasi will stop at Nausad Tirahe. Private buses coming from Siddharthnagar, Sonauli to Bargadwa and Maharajganj will stop near Khazanchi Chauraha.

Private buses coming from Bihar, Kushinagar and Deoria will stop near Madan Mohan Malviya Engineering College. Further, all private buses coming from Pipraich route will stop on Jail Bypass Road.

For vehicles coming into the city, diversions will be effective from 1:30 PM on these routes.

Cars coming from Bihar and Kushinagar have to exit the highway from Ramnagar Karjahan to go towards the destination via Khorabar bypass road.

Entry of all vehicles will be prohibited from Khorabar Deoria bypass towards Kudaghat and they will be diverted towards Siktaur.

Also, entry of vehicle will be prohibited from Asuran towards Kali temple and they will diverted towards Kauwabagh railway underpass

Vehicles coming from Tamkuhi Tirahe towards Kachhari intersection will be diverted towards Ambedkar intersection and those coming from Shastri Square will have to go via Ambedkar Square.

Entry of vehicles will be prohibited from Agrasen Tirahe towards Townhall Petrol Pump Tirahe.

Entry of vehicles coming from Vijay Square for Ganesh Square will be restricted and they will go from Sumer Sagar and Alinagar.

No private vehicles will be allowed to travel between Ghosh company intersection, Geetapress main gate and Laldiggi road.

Entry of all vehicles coming from Sahabganj Mandi Tirahe towards Laldiggi Crossroads will be prohibited. Entry of all vehicles will be prohibited on the road between the shop of Ganesh Tea Company (Sahebganj Mandi) towards Rajasthan Guest House (Geeta Press), barring the vehicles of the invitees.

Traffic restrictions in Raipur

The local authorities have marked specific routes and parking arrangements for government officials, dignitaries, and common citizens during PM Modi’s visit to the city.

Government officials participating in the official programs will go via GE Road and park their vehicles at DDU Auditorium Parking and University Campus Parking.

Dignitaries and office bearers attending the general meeting organized by BJP will travel from Tatibandh and Raipur city via GE Road and will park their vehicles at NIT Ground, BRTS City Bus Depot and Cricket Academy Ground parking.

The movement of heavy vehicles will be prohibited from 5 AM to 2 PM on Friday on all the routes coming towards Raipur.

Citizens and BJP members coming via Bilaspur division will have to park their vehicles at NIT Ground parking and enter the program venue on foot and those coming from Durg division will park their vehicles in the Ayurvedic college parking and parking near Sarona Chowk via National Highway No. 53 from Tatibandh Chowk to GE Road.

Restrictions in Warangal

The Warangal Police has imposed restrictions for commuters on various routes for PM Modi’s visit. The restrictions will be effective from 4 AM to 5 PM, as per a Telangana Today report.

Commuters travelling towards Hyderabad and Khammam from the Huzurabad side will be diverted to Chintagattu Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Karunapuram route to reach Hyderabad.

Vehicles travelling to Khammam will have to take Inavolu- Punnel road from Karunapuram.

Those travelling to Hyderabad, Khammam, and Karimnagar from Parkal and Mulugu routes will be diverted towards the ORR and Karunapuram route, and Khammam-bound vehicles will be diverted to Inavolu and Punnel crossroads.

Vehicles leaving for Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Parkal, and Bhupalapally from Wardhannapet will need to take Inavolu, Karunapuram, and ORR route, diverting from Punnel crossroad.

The police have also urged people to avoid any unnecessary travel during this period.