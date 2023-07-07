CNBC TV18
PM Modi to visit four states on July 7-8: Traffic restrictions imposed in Gorakhpur, Raipur and Warangal

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 7, 2023 12:55:31 PM IST (Published)

Traffic restrictions have been imposed in Gorakhpur and other cities ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit five cities across four states - Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan - on July 7 and 8 to lay foundation stones and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore. PM Modi will visit Raipur in Chhattisgarh and his constituency Varanasi along with Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on July 7. He will visit Warangal in Telangana and Bikaner in Rajasthan on Saturday, July 8.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed in Gorakhpur and other cities ahead of PM Modi’s visit. In Gorakhpur, PM Modi will participate in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press Gorakhpur and also flag off the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express.
The Gorakhpur Police has issued a diversion for July 7 in five parts of the city ahead of PM Modi’s visit, according to Superintendent of Police Traffic, Shyam Dev. The diversions will come into effect from 11 am on Friday.
