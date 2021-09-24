Modi US visit LIVE Updates: PM to hold first face-to-face meet with President Joe Biden; Quad Summit follows

Modi US Visit LIVE Updates

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will hold his first face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden. They are expected to deliberate on ways to bolster bilateral ties in trade, investment and defence and security.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi held the first in-person meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House during which they decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

"India and America are natural partners. We have similar values, similar geopolitical interests," Modi said in a joint media appearance with Harris on Thursday, the first-ever person of Indian origin to be elected as the vice-president of the United States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met CEOs of five American firms on Wednesday and discussed the economic oppurtunities in India.

