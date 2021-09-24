Modi US visit LIVE Updates: PM to hold first face-to-face meet with President Joe Biden; Quad Summit follows

Modi US Visit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will hold his first face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden on Friday. They are expected to deliberate on ways to bolster bilateral ties in trade, investment and defence and security. He will also attend the Quad Summit hosted by Bide. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga too will attend the summit. Stay tuned for all the updates
PM Modi encourages them to invest in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held extensive discussions with top American CEOs and business leaders on investment in India and explored ways to forge closer Indo-US economic linkages that would benefit the people of the two countries. Modi, who arrived here on Wednesday on an official visit to the US during which he will hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, held separate meetings with CEOs of Qualcomm, Adobe, First Solar, General Atomics and Blackstone.
In her first meeting with PM Modi, US VP Harris talks about defending democracies
Voicing concern over the threat to democracies around the world, Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday underscored the need to defend democratic principles and institutions in both India and the US. Harris made the remarks in a joint media appearance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before their first in-person meeting at the White House during which they decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including the Indo-Pacific.
Click here to check out the important highlights of PM Modi's Day 1 visit
Welcome to our special live coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States. Modi will hold first face-to-face discussion with the US President Joe Biden on Friday. He will also attend the Quad Summit hosted by Bide. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga too will attend the summit.