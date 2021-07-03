PM Narendra Modi uses drone to review housing projects in six states 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the status of the ambitious Light House Projects (LHP) under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) programme using drones.

More than 1,000 houses each will be built at six sites (Rajkot, Chennai, Lucknow, Indore, Ranchi and Agartala) across six states -- Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh -- in 12 months under the affordable housing programme.

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone on January 1 for the project which he said would be driven by modern technology and innovations.

The country was getting new technologies for providing resilient, affordable and comfortable houses to the poor and the middle class, he had said. He had also praised the states for their cooperation in the projects.

The Light House projects will use the latest technology to accelerate the construction process while making them stronger. For example, the project in Indore uses a prefabricated sandwich panel system instead of brick and mortar walls.

In Rajkot, monolithic concrete construction technology from France will make the houses strong enough to face natural disasters. Canada's technology, which is being used in Lucknow, entails pre-prepared walls, which will not require plaster and paint.

In Chennai, the pre-cast concrete system technology from the US and Finland will help construct houses faster and cheaper. In Ranchi, houses will be built using the German 3D construction system just like Lego toys. Each room will be built separately before creating the whole structure.

In Agartala, houses will be built with steel frames using New Zealand's technology to combat earthquakes. The LHP chose six from a basket of 54 such technologies shortlisted under the GHTC-India, 2019.