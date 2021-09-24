Modi UNGA address live updates: ‘When India reforms, the world transforms’, says PM Modi

Modi US Visit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached New York on Saturday where he is addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Modi flew to New York from Washington after he held his first in-person bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden since the latter assumed office in January. The prime minister also attended the first in-person Quad summit on Friday. Modi is in the US for a three-day visit. Stay tuned for all the updates
PM Modi warns against regressive thinking Today, the threat of regressive thinking and extremism is increasing. In these circumstances, the whole world must ensure that science-based, rational and progressive thinking are the basis of development.
PM invites global vaccine makers to manufacture vaccines in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited drug makers from around the world to come and manufacture COVID-19 vaccines in India. "Come, Make Vaccine in India," he said at the UNGA.
‘When India reforms, the world transforms’, says PM Modi
Hailing the developments in the technology and the health sector, PM Modi said, "when India grows, the world grows. When India reforms, the world transforms."
Modi pays tribute to COVID-19 victims
"For the last one and a half years, the whole world is facing the biggest pandemic in 100 years. I pay homage to all those who lost their lives in such a terrible pandemic and express my condolences to the families," PM Modi said in his address at the UNGA
'India's identity is strong democracy' says PM Modi at UNGA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 76th UNGA session. In his opening remarks, Modi said, India's identity is its strong democracy.
"Democracy can deliver, democracy has delivered," he said.
PM Modi reaches UN office
PM Modi has reached the UN office in New York and is expected to begin his UNGA speech shortly. He is the first world leader scheduled to address the world organisation.
PM Modi to address UNGA shortly
After the Quad Summit and bilateral talks with US president Joe Biden, all eyes are now are Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which is about to begin shortly.
Who all will attend 76th UNGA session?
As per the second provisional list of speakers for the General Assembly, about 109 heads of state and government will address the General Debate in person and nearly 60 will deliver speeches through pre-recorded video statements. Modi had last addressed the UN General Assembly session in 2019. Last year, world leaders had submitted pre-recorded video statements for the United Nations General Assembly session in September, as heads of state and government could not physically attend the annual gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic.
PM Modi arrives in New York
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in New York where he is scheduled to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which was held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Voicing the sentiments of the 1.3 billion people of India! PM @narendramodi arrives in New York to address the 76th UNGA tomorrow. India's current membership of the @UN Security Council lends even greater significance!," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a tweet. Modi will address the world leaders at the UN General Debate today. He is the first world leader scheduled to address the world organisation.
Biden, Modi remember Mahatma Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Friday remembered Mahatma Gandhi, a week ahead of his birth anniversary on October 2, recalling the values advocated by the apostle of peace of non-violence, tolerance, respect and human trusteeship.
PM Modi, US President Biden discuss Indo-Pacific, climate and COVID in first bilateral meet
US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the relationship between India and the US, the world's two largest democracies, is destined to be "stronger, closer and tighter, as he hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for the first bilateral meeting and discussed a wide range of priority issues, including combating COVID-19, climate change, trade and the Indo-Pacific. Continue Reading
Biden jokes about possible India connection in meeting with Prime Minister Modi
US President Joe Biden on Friday pleasantly spoke about his possible India connection during his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recalling a story about a man with the Biden surname writing to him when he was first elected as a Senator in 1972. Read details
‘India, US ties destined to be stronger’: PM Modi and Joe Biden hold bilateral talks
PM Modi welcomed Biden’s vision to enhance the India and US relationship and pointed to trade between the two nations as an important factor in the coming decade. Continue Reading
Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the visitor book in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Registering the spirit of India-US friendship in ink.
PM Modi, US President Joe Biden discuss range of issues in historic meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Joe Biden at the White House on Friday in his first bilateral meeting with the US President during which the two leaders discussed a wide range of priority issues, including combating COVID-19, climate change, economic cooperation. While the two leaders have met earlier when Biden was the Vice President of the country, this is for the first time that Biden is meeting Modi after he became the 46th president of the US in January.
Each of the subjects mentioned by President Biden are crucial for the India-USA friendship. His efforts on COVID-19, mitigating climate change and the Quad are noteworthy: PM Modi
Technology is becoming a driving force. We have to utilise our talents to leverage technology for greater global good: PM
This decade will be shaped by talent and people-to-people linkages. I am glad the Indian diaspora is making an active contribution towards USA’s progress: PM
Today’s bilateral summit is important. We are meeting at the start of the third decade of this century. Your leadership will certainly play an important role in how this decade is shaped. The seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and USA: PM Modi
I would like to thank President of US for the warm welcome. I recall our interactions in 2014 and 2016. That time you had shared your vision for ties between India and USA. I am glad to see you are working to realise this vision: PM Narendra Modi begins his remarks at the White House: PM Modi
PM Modi Says Joe Biden Implementing Vision for India-US Ties
"I thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me and my delegation. Earlier, we had an opportunity to hold discussions and at that time you had laid out the vision for India-US bilateral relations. Today, you are taking initiatives to implement your vision for India-US relations," said Prime Minister after meeting US President Joe Biden.
The relationship between India and United States is destined to be stronger closer and together, Joe Biden tells PM Modi
PM Modi to President Biden :Between India and USA trade will continue to play a major role
Glad to have you back at White House, President Bident tells PM Modi
"I have known you for a long time I am glad that you have come back to the white house...you are well aware of our history...our relationship has always been good," President BIden told PM Modi
5G, fellowship for students, 'Free & Fair' Indo-Pacific: Announcements to expect from Quad Summit
As US President Joe Biden hosts the first in-person quad summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, it is being learnt that the Quad is likely to announce new groups related to space, talk about mutual areas of interest and announce a fellowship for students and stress for a “free" Indo-Pacific region. Announcements on 5G and semiconductors are also likely.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden hold bilateral meeting at the Oval Office in the White House
This morning I’m hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for a bilateral meeting. I look forward to strengthening the deep ties between our two nations, working to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, and tackling everything from COVID-19 to climate change: President Biden
PM Modi arrives at White House
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the White House to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden. This is his 7th visit to the United States