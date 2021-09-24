Modi UNGA address live updates: ‘When India reforms, the world transforms’, says PM Modi

PM Modi arrives in New York

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in New York where he is scheduled to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which was held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Voicing the sentiments of the 1.3 billion people of India! PM @narendramodi arrives in New York to address the 76th UNGA tomorrow. India's current membership of the @UN Security Council lends even greater significance!," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a tweet. Modi will address the world leaders at the UN General Debate today. He is the first world leader scheduled to address the world organisation.