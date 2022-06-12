PM Narendra Modi to visit Maharashtra on June 14 – all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on June 14 to inaugurate Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu, Pune. Modi will also inaugurate the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai.

The prime minister will inaugurate the Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple at around 1.45 pm, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement said. Sant Tukaram, who lived in Dehu, was a Warkari saint and poet, famously known for Abhanga devotional poetry and community-oriented worship through spiritual songs known as Kirtans. A Shila Mandir was built after his demise, but it was not formally structured as a Temple. It has been rebuilt in stone masonry with 36 peaks, and also carries an idol of Sant Tukaram, the statement said.

From Pune, Modi will reach Mumbai and inaugurate the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at around 4.15 pm. Jal Bhushan has been the official residence of the Governor of Maharashtra since 1885.

Upon completing its lifespan, it was demolished and a new building was sanctioned in its place. The Hon’ble President of India laid the foundation stone for the new building in August 2019. The statement said that all distinctive features of the old building have been preserved in the newly constructed building.

The Gallery of Revolutionaries has been developed in a bunker in Raj Bhawan, which was discovered in 2016 by then Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Vidyasagar Rao. The Gallery of Revolutionaries is one of a kind museum to commemorate the contributions of freedom fighters and revolutionaries of Maharashtra, the PMO said.

Thereafter, the PM will participate in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai at around 6 pm. To commemorate the Mumbai Samachar newspaper, which has been published continuously for 200, a postal stamp will also be released on the occasion.