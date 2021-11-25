PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of Noida International Aiport in poll-bound UP today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The development of the airport is in line with Modi's vision to boost connectivity and create a future-ready aviation sector.

Uttar Pradesh is poised to become the only state in India to have five international airports as Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, on November 25 at 1 PM, the PMO said.

The development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore, it said. The project is spread over more than 1,300 hectares of land. The completed first phase of the airport will have the capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year and work on it is scheduled to be completed by 2024, it added.

It will be executed by international bidder Zurich Airport International AG as concessionaire. The groundwork for the first phase regarding land acquisition and rehabilitation of the affected families has been completed, the statement said.

This will be the second international airport in Delhi-NCR and it will help decongest the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Noida and Delhi will be connected to the airport through metro service, as well as by Yamuna Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The airport will also be linked to the planned Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail, enabling people to complete the journey between Delhi and the airport in only 21 minutes.

With inputs from PTI