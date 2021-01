Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the first phase of the pan-India COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday at 10.30 am via video conferencing.

Over 3,000 sites across all states and union territories (UTs) will be virtually connected when the Prime Minister launches the drive, the PMO said.

Around three lakh healthcare and frontline workers will get the vaccine shots on the first day of the massive drive.

The vaccination programme is based on principles of priority groups to be vaccinated first. The shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday reviewed preparations for the massive drive.

"Tomorrow is an important day...it is the last phase of the battle against coronavirus. I say, this is probably the beginning of the end of COVID now which is going to start tomorrow," Vardhan said.

The vaccination programme will use Co-WIN, an online platform developed by the Health Ministry, to facilitate real-time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualised tracking of beneficiaries.

The full initial procurement of 1.65 crore doses of the two COVID-19 vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, has been allocated to all states and UTs in proportion to their healthcare workers database.

The states and UTs have been advised to increase the number of vaccination session sites that would be operational every day in a progressive manner as the vaccination process stabilises and moves forward.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country,

(With inputs from PTI)