PM Modi to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway in poll-bound UP today: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the newly built Purvanchal Expressway on Tuesday afternoon. The ceremony will take place at Karwal Kheri in the Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister will arrive through the Indian Airforce’s C-130J Super Hercules transport on the Expressway’s specially created 3.2 km-long airstrip.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) launched the mega project to connect the eastern parts with the industrial heartlands of the state.

“Tomorrow is a special day for Uttar Pradesh’s growth trajectory. At 1:30 PM, the Purvanchal Expressway will be inaugurated. This project brings with it multiple benefits for UP's economic and social progress,” the Prime Minister had tweeted on Monday.

Purvanchal Expressway

The Purvanchal Expressway is a 341 km six-lane expressway built to connect several eastern districts with the industrial heartlands in the state. Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 22,500 crore ($3 billion), the expressway may be expanded to eight lanes in the future.

Districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur will be connected by the mega project with hopes of the improved infrastructure advancing the economic development of the area. The expressway will also connect Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Allahabad through link roads and also connect to the National Capital Region through the Agra-Lucknow and Yamuna Expressways. The expressway will also be connected to the defence corridor through the Agra and Bundelkhand expressways.

Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi tweeted that the new expressway will become the backbone of UP’s economy and encourage multilateral development in the state. He added that the expressway would allow the state to become a $1 trillion economy.

"Undoubtedly, this expressway will prove helpful in fulfilling the resolve of making the state 1 trillion USD economy under the guidance of the Prime Minister," he said.

Key highlights:

The expressway starts from Chaudsarai, a village in the Lucknow district on the Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731), and ends at Hydaria on National Highway No. 31, 18 km east of the UP-Bihar border.

It will have 22 flyovers, 7 railway-over-bridges (ROB), 7 major bridges, 114 minor bridges, 6 toll plazas, 45 vehicular-underpasses (VUP), 139 Light VUP, 87 pedestrian underpasses, and 525 box culverts, with a 3.2 km airstrip for emergency landing of IAF planes. There are petrol pumps, CNG stations and electric recharge stations too.

Deployed along the expressway will be police vehicles, cattle catchers’ vehicles, and 16 ambulances for any emergencies.

Political bickering

While the project was initially announced by the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government, the length of the expressway was expanded by Adityanath’s administration. However, the bickering over the credit over the expressway has continued. Yadav has accused the BJP government of compromising on the quality of the expressway in order to bring down costs, as well as hurrying the inauguration of the project before the state Assembly polls due early next year.

“The BJP has not done anything of their own in the last four-and-a-half years which they could have inaugurated; the work for Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway started during the SP regime. Now I am getting to know that BJP is trying to copy SP by making fighter jets land on the expressway. We did that five years back on Agra-Lucknow Expressway and had set an example. The BJP is five years behind us,” said Yadav.