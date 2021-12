States enhance surveillance, Delhi start genome sequencing; PM to hold meeting on Thursday

Amid fresh concerns caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country on Thursday. Official sources said Modi will take stock of the pandemic situation across the country.

India has so far recorded 213 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus across 15 states and Union territories and 90 of the infected people have either recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Wednesday. There have also been demands that the government allow booster doses of vaccines to be administered to those already fully inoculated against COVID-19, as has been done by many countries.

