0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

States enhance surveillance, Delhi start genome sequencing; PM to hold meeting on Thursday

Profile image
By PTI | IST (Updated)
Mini

Official sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 23 will take stock of the COVID-19 situation across the country. India has so far recorded 213 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus across 15 states and Union territories and 90 of the infected people have either recovered or migrated.

States enhance surveillance, Delhi start genome sequencing; PM to hold meeting on Thursday
Amid fresh concerns caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country on Thursday. Official sources said Modi will take stock of the pandemic situation across the country.
India has so far recorded 213 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus across 15 states and Union territories and 90 of the infected people have either recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Wednesday. There have also been demands that the government allow booster doses of vaccines to be administered to those already fully inoculated against COVID-19, as has been done by many countries.
Also Read
In a communication to the states and Union territories on Tuesday, the Centre said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is at least thrice more transmissible than its Delta variant and asked them to "activate" war rooms, keep analysing even small trends and surges and keep taking strict and prompt containment action at the district and local levels.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Omicron scare: People have become lax in observing COVID-appropriate behaviour, says AIIMS chief

Next Article

Omicron forces new restrictions, global call for booster shots

next story