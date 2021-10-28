PM Narendra Modi to attend virtually 18th ASEAN-India summit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend virtually the annual ASEAN-India summit on Thursday that will review the status of strategic partnership between the two sides and take stock of progress made in areas of trade and investment, post-COVID-19 economic recovery and connectivity.

The 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, are its dialogue partners. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend 18th ASEAN-India Summit to be held virtually on October 28 at the invitation of Sultan of Brunei," the MEA said.

The ties between India and ASEAN have been on an upswing in the last few years with the focus being on ramping up cooperation in the areas of trade and investment as well as security and defence. "The 18th ASEAN-India Summit will review the status of ASEAN-India strategic partnership and take stock of progress made in key areas including COVID-19 and health, trade and commerce, connectivity, and education and culture," the MEA said in a statement. It said important regional and international developments including post-pandemic economic recovery will also be discussed.

The two sides are also expected to review the maritime security scenario in the Indo-Pacific and the South China Sea. Modi attended the 17th ASEAN-India summit held virtually in November 2020. The upcoming summit will be the ninth ASEAN-India summit to be attended by him. "ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership stands on a strong foundation of shared geographical, historical and civilizational ties. ASEAN is central to our Act East Policy and our wider vision of the Indo-Pacific," the MEA said. The year 2022 will mark 30 years of ASEAN-India relations.