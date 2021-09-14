PM Narendra Modi to attend Quad Summit at White House on September 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the US on September 24 for Quad Leaders' Summit and High-level Segment of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. US President Joe Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad summit which will also be attended by Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga, the White House announced.

The four leaders would discuss deepening their ties and advancing practical cooperation on areas like combatting COVID-19 , addressing the climate crisis and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific, the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

In March, President Biden hosted the first-ever summit of the Quad leaders in the virtual format that vowed to strive for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, inclusive, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion, sending a subtle message to China.

Psaki said hosting the leaders of the Quad demonstrates the Biden-Harris administration's priority of engaging in the Indo-Pacific, including through new multilateral configurations to meet the challenges of the 21st century, she said.

In November 2017, India, Japan, the US, and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

With inputs from PTI