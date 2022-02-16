PM Narendra Modi takes part in 'Shabad Kirtan' on Ravidas Jayanti; watch video here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took part in 'Shabad Kirtan' in New Delhi. The kirtan was held at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in the Karol Bagh area of the national capital.

Very special moments at the Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/PM2k0LxpBg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

The mystic poet enjoys a nationwide following, especially among a section of the Dalits. Sant Ravidas was a reformer and considered one of the members of the Bhakti movement. He spread the message against social division based on caste through his verses and teachings.

On Tuesday, Modi hailed Guru Ravidas, saying he dedicated his life to eliminating evil practices such as casteism and untouchability.

महान संत गुरु रविदास जी की कल जन्म-जयंती है। उन्होंने जिस प्रकार से अपना जीवन समाज से जात-पात और छुआछूत जैसी कुप्रथाओं को समाप्त करने के लिए समर्पित कर दिया, वो आज भी हम सबके लिए प्रेरणादायी है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2022

The Delhi government has declared a holiday on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti on February 16. "Delhi government has declared government holiday on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti on February 16. My umpteen tributes at the feet of Maharaj ji," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

An order issued by General Administration Department stated that Lt Governor of Government of NCT of Delhi has declared a holiday in all offices of the government on account of the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas.

