PM Modi skips Punjab rally over ‘serious' security lapse; Centre seeks report from state govt

Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has skipped the rally in Punjab’s Ferozepur over 'serious' security lapse.

The ministry has sought a detailed report from the state government.

"State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action," it said in a statement.

The ministry said the Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab government and as per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready.

Also, the home ministry said, in view of the contingency plan the Punjab government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed.

"After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport," the statement said

BJP president J P Nadda accused the Congress government in Punjab of trying "all possible tricks to scuttle" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programmes.

Fearing a resounding defeat at the hands of the electorate, the Congress Government in Punjab tried all possible tricks to scuttle the PM @narendramodi Ji’s programmes in the state. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 5, 2022

"Protestors were given access to the Prime Minister's route while the Punjab CS (chief secretary) and DGP gave assurances to SPG that the route is clear. To make matters worse, CM Channi refused to get on the phone to either address the matter or solve it. The tactics used by the Congress government in Punjab would pain anyone who believes in democratic principles," he said.

Nadda alleged that the state police was instructed to prevent people from attending Modi's rally and a large number of buses were stranded because of the high-handedness of the police in connivance with the protesters.