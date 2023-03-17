The India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL) will be transporting 1 Million Metric Ton Per Annum (MMTPA) of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) to seven districts in Northern Bangladesh. Here are some key features of the projected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 377 crore, the 131.5-km pipeline will be used to supply diesel from India to Bangladesh on an experimental basis starting June this year.

The construction of the project started in 2018. It is the first cross-border energy pipeline between the two neighbours. While the total cost for the project has come out to Rs 377 crore, the Bangladesh section of the pipeline cost Rs 285 crore. The pipeline was built with the help of the Indian government which provided grant funding.

The pipeline will run from the Siliguri-based marketing terminal of the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) to the Parbatipur depot of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC). The fuel transport deal between the two countries will be in force for 15 years with an option for further extension during subsequent phases on the agreement of both countries.

"The operation of India- Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline will put in place a sustainable, reliable, cost-effective and environment friendly mode of transporting HSD (High-speed diesel) from India to Bangladesh and will further enhance cooperation in energy security between the two countries,” read a statement from the Indian Prime Minister’s Office.