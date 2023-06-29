Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Draupadi Murmu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders extended wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and other leaders extended wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. Prime Minister Modi wished for everyone's happiness and prosperity. "May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society," PM said in a tweet.

PM Modi also extended greetings to the people and leaders of Kuwait through a letter, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said. On Wednesday, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh said that Modi conveyed his greeting to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and the citizens.

"On this occasion, let us all take a pledge to increase mutual brotherhood and mutual harmony in the society," President Droupadi Murmu tweeted in Hindi as she extended Eid greetings.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also greeted the people celebrating and wished for peace, prosperity and happiness. "Eid-ul-Zuha is a symbol of sacrifice, selflessness and an occasion to express our gratitude. It is also an occasion for families and communities to come together to share joy and blessings," he tweeted.

Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too took to twitter to extend wishes on the auspicious day.

Former Cabinet Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered Namaz at Panja Sharif Dargah, Kashmere Gate, Delhi, and extended wishes on the occasion via Twitter.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took to Twitter on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. "On this joyous occasion, let us all firmly resolve to strengthen the bonds of fraternity and build a peaceful, harmonious and progressive society," he said.