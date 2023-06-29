Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Draupadi Murmu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders extended wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and other leaders extended wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. Prime Minister Modi wished for everyone's happiness and prosperity. "May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society," PM said in a tweet.

PM Modi also extended greetings to the people and leaders of Kuwait through a letter, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said. On Wednesday, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh said that Modi conveyed his greeting to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and the citizens.