2 Min Read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Draupadi Murmu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders extended wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and other leaders extended wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. Prime Minister Modi wished for everyone's happiness and prosperity. "May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society," PM said in a tweet.
Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2023
PM Modi also extended greetings to the people and leaders of Kuwait through a letter, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said. On Wednesday, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh said that Modi conveyed his greeting to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and the citizens.
"On this occasion, let us all take a pledge to increase mutual brotherhood and mutual harmony in the society," President Droupadi Murmu tweeted in Hindi as she extended Eid greetings.