Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away early Friday at the age of 100. The prime minister has now reached Gujarat for her last rites.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi after paying last respects to her at Gandhinagar residence. In videos shared by news agency ANI, the prime minister was seen giving shoulder to and lighting his mother's pyre. Heeraben was laid to rest at a crematorium in Gandhinagar. She passed away early Friday at the age of 100. She was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after her health condition deteoriated.

# PM Modi leaves the crematorium after performing the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi.

Gandhinagar, Gujarat | PM Modi leaves the crematorium after performing the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi. pic.twitter.com/XnfZJMNA3l — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

# Family members of PM Modi’s mother Hiraben thanked everyone for their prayers and requested people to continue with their scheduled work, saying it would be a befitting tribute to her. "We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre-decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba," family sources were quoted by News 18 as saying.

# With folded hands, PM Modi performs last rites of mother Heeraben Modi.

#WATCH | Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben Modi who passed away at the age of 100, today. pic.twitter.com/CWcHm2C6xQ — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

# Heeraben Modi' mortal remains brought to a crematorium for last rites in Gandhinagar.

# Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, have been taken for the last rites.

Gandhinagar, Gujarat | Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi being taken for the last rites. pic.twitter.com/h39kmQi0Po — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

# PM Modi paid last respects to his mother at Gujarat residence

# PM Modi’s brother Somabhai Modi and other family members arrived at the residence of Heeraben Modi.

Gandhinagar, Gujarat | PM Modi’s brother Somabhai Modi and other family members arrive at the residence of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, who passed away at the age of 100. pic.twitter.com/lrVHT4y05D — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

