india News

PM Modi performs last rites of mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar | LIVE Updates
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 30, 2022 10:47:34 AM IST (Updated)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away early Friday at the age of 100. The prime minister has now reached Gujarat for her last rites.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi after paying last respects to her at Gandhinagar residence. In videos shared by news agency ANI, the prime minister was seen giving shoulder to and lighting his mother's pyre. Heeraben was laid to rest at a crematorium in Gandhinagar. She passed away early Friday at the age of 100. She was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after her health condition deteoriated.

ALSO READ | Heeraben Modi dies at 100: A look at the life of PM Narendra Modi's mother
Catch latest updates here:
# PM Modi leaves the crematorium after performing the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi.
# Family members of PM Modi’s mother Hiraben thanked everyone for their prayers and requested people to continue with their scheduled work, saying it would be a befitting tribute to her. "We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre-decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba," family sources were quoted by News 18 as saying.
# With folded hands, PM Modi performs last rites of mother Heeraben Modi.
# Heeraben Modi' mortal remains brought to a crematorium for last rites in Gandhinagar.
# Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, have been taken for the last rites.
 
# PM Modi paid last respects to his mother at Gujarat residence
# PM Modi’s brother Somabhai Modi and other family members arrived at the residence of Heeraben Modi.
