Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away early Friday at the age of 100. The prime minister has now reached Gujarat for her last rites.
#Gujarat: #HeerabenModi, mother of PM @narendramodi, laid to rest in #Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today.@PMOIndia #NarendraModi #heerabamodi pic.twitter.com/IrqCjBbWS4— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) December 30, 2022
Gandhinagar, Gujarat | PM Modi leaves the crematorium after performing the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi. pic.twitter.com/XnfZJMNA3l— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
#WATCH | Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben Modi who passed away at the age of 100, today. pic.twitter.com/CWcHm2C6xQ— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
Gandhinagar, Gujarat | Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi being taken for the last rites. pic.twitter.com/h39kmQi0Po— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
Gandhinagar, Gujarat | PM Modi’s brother Somabhai Modi and other family members arrive at the residence of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, who passed away at the age of 100. pic.twitter.com/lrVHT4y05D— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022