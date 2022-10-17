By CNBCTV18.com

At present, fertiliser retail shops in the country are company-managed, cooperative shops or retailed to private dealers. These retail shops will now be converted into PM-KSK.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a new scheme - Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana - One Nation One Fertiliser - under which it is mandatory for companies to market all subsidised fertilisers under single brand 'Bharat'. He also inaugurated 600 PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PM-KSK) at a two-day event held at Mela ground in Pusa complex in the national capital.

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches PM Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana-One Nation One Fertilizer pic.twitter.com/Jr4uR6vksB — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022

Under 'One nation one fertiliser', farmers will be provided with cheaper and good quality fertiliser, said Modi.

In the biggest move in fertiliser sector, all subsidised soil nutrients -- urea, Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MoP) and NPK -- will be marketed under a single brand 'Bharat' across the nation. The government is making it mandatory for companies to market subsidised fertilisers under 'Bharat' brand. This is being done as part of the 'One Nation, One Fertiliser' (ONOF) scheme of the Fertiliser and Chemicals Ministry with an aim to prevent criss-cross movement of fertilisers and reduce high frieght subsidy.

Tomar said the government plans to convert at least one retail shop at each district level to a model shop. The plan to is convert 3,30,449 retail fertiliser shops into PM-KSK. PM-KSK will not only supply agri-inputs like seeds, fertilisers and farm implements, but also provide testing facilities for soil, seeds and fertilisers, besides information about government schemes, he said.

Besides Tomar, Union Fertiliser and Chemicals Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Fertilisers and Chemicals Bhagwanth Khuba, and Union Ministers of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Karandhlaje and other senior officials participated in the event.

