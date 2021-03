Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Maitri Setu', a 1.9 km-long bridge between India and Bangladesh, via videoconferencing. It has been built over the Feni river, which flows between Tripura on the Indian side and Bangladesh.

At the launch, Modi said the bridge was opening a new trade corridor between India and Bangladesh. He added that the connectivity between the two countries will prove to be very important for India's North-East region as well.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the opening of any bridge is a testimony to her country’s continued commitment to support its neighbour, India, and strengthen connectivity in the region, particularly for India’s North-East region.

The name ‘Maitri Setu’ symbolises growing relations between the two neighbours.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation undertook the construction work at a cost Rs 133 crore.

The bridge connects Sabroom in Tripura’s South Tripura district with Ramgarh in Bangladesh. With the launch of the Maitri Setu, Tripura has become the 'Gateway of North East' with access to Chittagong Port of Bangladesh, just 80 kms from Sabroom, the PMO said.

The bridge will make the movement of people and goods easier between the two nations and offer new market opportunities for the products of India's North-East states. The PMO said that the bridge will ensure the seamless movement of passengers to and from India and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Modi is set to visit Bangladesh on March 26, his first trip to any country in 15 months. He will be visiting Bangladesh on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the country’s freedom in 1971, Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the Prime Minister will be the chief guest of the event organised by the Bangladesh government to commemorate Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. India backed Bangladesh, then East Pakistan, eventually leading to Pakistani forces surrendering on December 16, 1971.

The two-day trip forms an important part of New Delhi's ties with Bangladesh. Modi had previously characterised the relations between the two countries as “an important pillar” of the country's neighbourhood-first policy. He last visited Brazil in November 2019, and the following year was the first without any international visit during his entire tenure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.