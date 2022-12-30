PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express in Kolkata, lays foundation stone for other projects in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various Railway projects in West Bengal on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flaged off Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri via video conferencing on Friday. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various Railway projects in West Bengal.

During the launch ceremony, PM Modi apologised to residents of West Bengal for not joining them in person due to personal reasons. "Due to some personal reason, I couldn't join you in person. I seek forgiveness from you," he said.

Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express flagged off on Friday is West Bengal's first and the country's seventh Vande Bharat train. The last such train was inaugurated for the Bilaspur (Chattisgarh)-Nagpur (Maharashtra) route on December 11, news agency ANI reported.

Tickets for Vande Bharat Express will be available from January 1, 2023. "Charges for EC category will be Rs 2,825 and for CC category will be Rs 1,565," Sabyasachi De, CPRO, NFR, was quoted by ANI as saying.

"The ultra-modern Semi High Speed train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. "The train will stop at Malda Town, Barsoi and Bolpur (Shantiniketan) stations enroute on both the directions," the government said in a press release.

Other projects inaugurated

The prime minister also inaugurated the Joka-Taratala Stretch of Joka-Esplanade Metro Project (Purple Line). "The 6.5-Km stretch having six stations namely Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakher Bazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 2,475 Crore," the government said.

He also dedicated four railway projects to the country. These include Boinchi — Shaktigarh 3rd Line; Dankuni — Chandanpur 4th Line Project; Nimtita — New Farakka Double Line and Ambari Falakata — New Maynaguri — Gumanihat Doubling Project. He laid foundation stone for redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri Railway Station.

Launching railway and metro projects in West Bengal, PM Modi said this "will improve connectivity and further 'Ease of Living' for the people".

Besides these, seven sewerage infrastructure projects were inaugurated and and foundation stone for five sewerage infrastructure projects were laid by PM Modi under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

"These projects will benefit municipalities of Nabadwip, Kacharapra, Halishar, Budge-Budge, Barrackpore, Chandan Nagar, Bansberia, Uttrapara Kotrung, Baidyabati, Bhadreshwar, Naihati, Garulia, Titagarh, and Panihati. These projects will add the Sewage Treatment Capacity of over 200 MLD in the state of West Bengal," the government said.