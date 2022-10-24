PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Kargil, says it is a 'festival of end of terror'

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Diwali 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been celebrating the festival of lights with jawans since 2014. This year, he's in Kargil to celebrate the festival with soldiers there. Follow latest updates here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Kargil, Ladakh, on Monday. The prime minister has been celebrating the festival of lights with jawans since 2014. Keeping up with the tradition, he reached Kargil on Diwali morning.

PM Modi took to Twitter to share some images as he arrived in Kargil.

He also participated in 'Vande Mataram' singalong with members of the Armed Forces, in Kargil. Watch video here:

"Diwali means festival of end of terror"

While interacting with members of the Armed Forces in Kargil, PM Modi said, "There has not been a single war with Pakistan where Kargil has not hoisted the flag of victory. Diwali means 'festival of end of terror' and that's what Kargil had made possible."

"Our Army in Kargil crushed the fountainhead of terror and people, till date, remember the Diwali of victory the country celebrated," PM Narendra Modi said.

Lauding the efforts by soldiers in protecting Indian borders, Modi said, "It is because the armed forces are protecting our borders, that every citizen in India sleeps peacefully. I bow towards the spirit of the Armed Forces of India. Your sacrifices have always made our country proud."

PM Modi said India is standing successfully against its internal and external enemies. "During the Ukraine war, we saw how our national flag became a shield for our citizens stranded there. India's respect has increased across the world," he added.

Aim to fight evils like terrorism, 'Naxalwaad', corruption

"Just like all of you are protecting us at the borders, we're working within the country to fight evils like terrorism, 'Naxalwaad', corruption. 'Naxalwaad' had taken a huge part of the nation in its grasp, but today that stretch is rapidly decreasing." he said.

Hi-tech infrastructure in border areas

PM Modi said India is developing hi-tech infrastructure in the border areas with seamless connectivity to facilitate the soldiers in realising their responsibilities. He added that the induction of women officers will result in the growth of our power.

Made-in-India weapons

"I commend all 3 armed forces who have decided that over 400 types of defence equipment won't be imported but rather be built in India. When our jawans fight with made-in-India weapons, they will not only feel proud but also have an element of surprise to defeat the enemy," said PM Modi.

Last week, PM Modi visited Gujarat and Uttarakhand. In Uttarakhand, he inaugurated several developmental projects and also visited Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines.

PM Modi celebrating Diwali with soldiers since 2014 | A timeline

PM Modi celebrated Diwali in Siachen in 2014 — when he first became the prime minister.

In 2015, he visited Punjab to mark 50 years of the Indian Army's achievements in the 1965 war with Pakistan.

In 2016, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with security personnel deployed near the China border in Himachal Pradesh.

In 2017, he went to Gurez Sector in North Kashmir.

In 2018, the prime minister celebrated Diwali with jawans of the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Uttarakhand’s Harsil.

In 2019, he went to Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

In 2020, he spent Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

In 2021, he celebrated Diwali in Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir.