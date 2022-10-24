PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Kargil, says it is a 'festival of end of terror'

Mini
Diwali 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been celebrating the festival of lights with jawans since 2014. This year, he's in Kargil to celebrate the festival with soldiers there. Follow latest updates here.
Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers. pic.twitter.com/RQxanDEgDK— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 24, 2022
#WATCH | There has not been a single war with Pakistan where Kargil has not hoisted the flag of victory. #Diwali means 'festival of end of terror' and Kargil made it possible: PM Narendra Modi, in Kargil pic.twitter.com/VpP7MY0nJY— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022
From the icy heights of the Siachen Glacier & with the brave Jawans & Officers of the Armed Forces, I wish all of you a Happy Diwali.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 23, 2014
I spent time with our soldiers and we had a wonderful conversation. pic.twitter.com/W6BzVPCS6L— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2015
Diwali celebrations at Chango village in Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/jTu0Sf5lIR— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2016
Glad to have celebrated Diwali with our brave Army and BSF Jawans in the Gurez Valley, Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/ebCM4JO6jc— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2017
Celebrated Diwali with our valorous Army and @ITBP_official personnel at Harsil in Uttarakhand.India is immensely proud of all those who protect our nation, with utmost dedication and courage.We salute them! pic.twitter.com/siW4Yz2UUd— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2018
Celebrated #Diwali with the brave soldiers of the Indian Army in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.It is always a matter of great joy to be able to interact with these courageous personnel. pic.twitter.com/e9th01wwiy— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2019
Every year, I cherish spending Diwali with our security forces. It is a way of reaffirming our solidarity with them, as they bravely protect the nation and ensure our country can scale new heights of progress.Here are some glimpses from Longewala today. pic.twitter.com/hhtj4S7Gyp— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2020
I feel privileged that I got to spend Diwali with our brave soldiers in Nowshera, not as Prime Minister but as a member of their family.Here are some glimpses. pic.twitter.com/NfO87v9wQE— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2021