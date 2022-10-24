PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Kargil, says it is a 'festival of end of terror'

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Diwali 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been celebrating the festival of lights with jawans since 2014. This year, he's in Kargil to celebrate the festival with soldiers there. Follow latest updates here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Kargil, Ladakh, on Monday. The prime minister has been celebrating the festival of lights with jawans since 2014. Keeping up with the tradition, he reached Kargil on Diwali morning.

PM Modi also took to Twitter to share some images as he arrived in Kargil.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers. pic.twitter.com/RQxanDEgDK — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 24, 2022

While interacting with members of the Armed Forces in Kargil, PM Modi said, "There has not been a single war with Pakistan where Kargil has not hoisted the flag of victory. Diwali means 'festival of end of terror' and Kargil made it possible."

"Our Army in Kargil crushed the fountainhead of terror and people, till date, remember the Diwali of victory the country celebrated," PM Narendra Modi said.

#WATCH | There has not been a single war with Pakistan where Kargil has not hoisted the flag of victory. #Diwali means 'festival of end of terror' and Kargil made it possible: PM Narendra Modi, in Kargil pic.twitter.com/VpP7MY0nJY — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022

Lauding the efforts by soldiers in protecting Indian borders, Modi said, "It is because the armed forces are protecting our borders, that every citizen in India sleeps peacefully. I bow towards the spirit of the Armed Forces of India. Your sacrifices have always made our country proud."

PM Modi said India is standing successfully against its internal and external enemies. "During the Ukraine war, we saw how our national flag became a shield for our citizens stranded there. India's respect has increased across the world," he added.

Aim to fight evils like terrorism, 'Naxalwaad', corruption

"Just like all of you are protecting us at the borders, we're working within the country to fight evils like terrorism, 'Naxalwaad', corruption. 'Naxalwaad' had taken a huge part of the nation in its grasp, but today that stretch is rapidly decreasing." he said.

Hi-tech infrastructure in border areas

PM Modi said India is developing hi-tech infrastructure in the border areas with seamless connectivity to facilitate the soldiers in realising their responsibilities. He added that the induction of women officers will result in the growth of our power.

Made-in-India weapons

"I commend all 3 armed forces who have decided that over 400 types of defence equipment won't be imported but rather be built in India. When our jawans fight with made-in-India weapons, they will not only feel proud but also have an element of surprise to defeat the enemy," said PM Modi.

Last week, PM Modi visited Gujarat and Uttarakhand. In Uttarakhand, he inaugurated several developmental projects and also visited Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines.

PM Modi celebrating Diwali with soldiers since 2014 | A timeline

PM Modi celebrated Diwali in Siachen in 2014 — when he first became the prime minister.

From the icy heights of the Siachen Glacier & with the brave Jawans & Officers of the Armed Forces, I wish all of you a Happy Diwali. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 23, 2014

In 2015, he visited Punjab to mark 50 years of the Indian Army's achievements in the 1965 war with Pakistan.

I spent time with our soldiers and we had a wonderful conversation. pic.twitter.com/W6BzVPCS6L — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2015

In 2016, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with security personnel deployed near the China border in Himachal Pradesh.

Diwali celebrations at Chango village in Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/jTu0Sf5lIR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2016

In 2017, he went to Gurez Sector in North Kashmir.

Glad to have celebrated Diwali with our brave Army and BSF Jawans in the Gurez Valley, Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/ebCM4JO6jc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2017

In 2018, the prime minister celebrated Diwali with jawans of the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Uttarakhand’s Harsil.

Celebrated Diwali with our valorous Army and @ITBP_official personnel at Harsil in Uttarakhand. India is immensely proud of all those who protect our nation, with utmost dedication and courage.We salute them! pic.twitter.com/siW4Yz2UUd— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2018

In 2019, he went to Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

Celebrated #Diwali with the brave soldiers of the Indian Army in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. It is always a matter of great joy to be able to interact with these courageous personnel. pic.twitter.com/e9th01wwiy— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2019

In 2020, he spent Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

Every year, I cherish spending Diwali with our security forces. It is a way of reaffirming our solidarity with them, as they bravely protect the nation and ensure our country can scale new heights of progress. Here are some glimpses from Longewala today. pic.twitter.com/hhtj4S7Gyp— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2020

In 2021, he celebrated Diwali in Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir.