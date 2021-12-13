0

Modi in Varanasi LIVE Updates: PM to inaugurate phase 1 of Kashi Viswanath Corridor today at 1.20 pm

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Modi in Varanasi LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on Monday, which will connect the temple to the banks of the Ganga river. The main event will be the inauguration of phase one of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore. Catch all the live updates here

Modi in Varanasi LIVE Updates: PM to inaugurate phase 1 of Kashi Viswanath Corridor today at 1.20 pm

  • Sri Sri Ravi Shankar hails Kashi corridor; says lakhs of people will visit for ages
    Spiritual leader and founder of the Art Of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday hailed the new Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, saying lakhs of people will visit this holy site for ages. He is among the large number of spiritual leaders, saints and seers who are slated to attend the inauguration of the mega project in the heart of Varanasi on Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the eve of the event, Modi tweeted, "Tomorrow, 13th December is a landmark day. At a special programme in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy. I would urge you all to join tomorrow's programme". The temple premises have been bedecked with flowers to welcome the guests, which include several VVIPs. Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma on Sunday said about 3,000 people will attend the grand event billed as -- Divya Kashi, Bhavya Kashi -- on Monday, and in the presence of several leading saints of the country, the phase one of the project will be dedicated to the people by the prime minister. "It was the desire of the honourable prime minister to dedicate this corridor in the presence of various saints and seers. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Kanchi Shankaracharya, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Vasudevanavda Saraswati, Morari Bapu, Rameshbhai Oza, Sadhvi Ritambhara, among others will attend the event," he told reporters. Ravi Shankar tweeted about the new project and thanked Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "Where religion is awake, happiness, prosperity and contentment grow together. From now till ages, lakhs and crores of people will visit this. Thank @narendramodi ji and @myogiadityanath for this unprecedented work," he tweeted in Hindi.

  • PM Modi lands in Varanasi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Varanasi, the PMO said. He was welcomed by CM Yogi Adityanath.

  • PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi today: All you need to know
    The first phase of the project includes as many as 23 buildings built at a cost of Rs 339 crore. The grand event will also be attended by chief ministers of 12 BJP-ruled states.
    Modi in Varanasi LIVE Updates: PM to inaugurate phase 1 of Kashi Viswanath Corridor today at 1.20 pm

  • PM Modi at Varanasi: Full Schedule

    Here’s the full schedule of PM Modi’s visit to Varanasi:

    • 9.20 am – Departure from Delhi Airport

    • 10.10 am to 10.40 am – Arrival and Welcome of PM at Varanasi Airport

    • 10.45 to 11.15 – time reserved

    • 11.40 hrs- Arrival at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya Helipad

    • From 12.00 pm to 12.10 pm- Darshan Poojan, Kaal Bhairav ​​Temple

    • 1.00 pm to 1.20 pm- Darshan Poojan, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple

    • From 1.25 to 2.25 – Inauguration program of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham

    • 2.30 to 3.50 – Inspection/rehearsal of various buildings on the way – by car

    • 3.50 hrs – Departure from Ravidas Park to BMW Guest House – By Car

    • 4 pm to 5.30 pm – Time Reserved – BMW Guest House

    • From 6.00 to 8.45 – Reserved, (Ganga aarti and meeting) – Ravidas Park Jetty

    9.10 hrs- Arrival, BMW Guest House, Varanasi

  • Akhilesh claims Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project approved by his govt
    A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, former chief minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav Sunday claimed the project was approved during his term and there was documentary evidence of it. He alleged that the BJP government has lined up a series of programmes to herald the start of the corridor only to deflect people's attention from the PM's failure to double the income of farmers. "All of you know who made the promise of doubling the income of the farmers. Today due to price rise fertilisers are not available, so how will the income of the farmers be doubled? "Just so that the public does not ask this question, they are bringing Kashi Vishvanath Corridor. And if there is any cabinet which passed the Kashi Vishvanath Corridor, it was the Samajwadi Party's government," Akhilesh told reporters here.

  • 55 HD cameras, one drone: PM Modi's mega Kashi corridor coverage to be as grand

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in a grand ceremony, and with 55 high-definition cameras, four jimmy jibs and one huge drone, the national coverage of his event in Varanasi is also set to be "equally monumental", officials sources said. A team of about 100 persons, from Doordarshan (DD), including 55 camerapersons, senior officials and other staff are currently camping in the holy city, to "showcase tomorrow, 'Divya Kashi, Bhavya Kashi' to the masses" back home. "With 55 HD cameras, seven uplink satellite vans, four cellular mobile news gathering units, one RF (radio frequency) camera, four jimmy jjbs, and one drone mid-air, it will be a monumental coverage of an event of this nature, and truly massive in scale," a highly-placed official source told PTI. 

  • Here's the schedule of PM Modi today in Varanasi

    PM Narendra Modi will offer prayers at Kaal Bhiarav temple & Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi at around 1200 hrs & 1300 hrs, respectively. He will inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham at around 1320 hrs. At around 1800 hrs, PM Modi will witness Ganga aarti.

  • PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor today
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on Monday, which will connect the temple to the banks of the Ganga river. From massive murals depicting art and cultural heritage of Benares to the illumination of several buildings near the Kashi Vishwanath temple site, Varanasi is all decked up to welcome the Prime Minister. The main event will be the inauguration of phase one of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore.

  • Good morning readers and welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live blog on the inauguration of the Phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and developments as well as images from the event. Stay tuned and happy reading.

Modi in Varanasi LIVE Updates:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on Monday, which will connect the temple to the banks of the Ganga river. The main event will be the inauguration of phase one of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore.
Catch all the live updates here
