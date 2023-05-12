Breaking News
Market ends higher for third straight week
BJP government's equal benefits reflect 'real secularism': PM Modi in Gujarat

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 3:28:29 PM IST (Published)

The prime minister also emphasised the importance of the New Education Policy (NEP) in revolutionising the education system in India. He added that it was his interaction with teachers that had helped formulate such policies at the national level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his home state of Gujarat on Friday to attend the 29th Biennial Conference of the All India Primary Teachers' Federation, and inaugurate development projects worth Rs 4,400 crore. During an event, he highlighted that the BJP government's deliverance of welfare schemes to all irrespective of religion and caste highlighted "real secularism".

Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan
One of the key events attended by PM Modi was the biennial conference, or the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan, held in Gandhinagar on Friday. The event's theme was "Teachers are at the Heart of Transforming Education",
"I have never been a teacher, but throughout my life, I have been a student," Modi said at the event.
