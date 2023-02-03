India identifies top 10 complainants led by one who filed over 100 plaints per day in 2022

A Data Strategy Unit has now identified the top 10 people who file the maximum complaints with the government as well as 10 officers who have the greatest number of public complaints pending at their desk.

Anand Thakur is a known name in the government grievance cells now. This is because he alone filed as many as 37,315 complaints with the Centre last year, the maximum for any single person in the country.

A Data Strategy Unit (DSU) under the government has now identified the Top 10 people who file the maximum complaints with the government. “DSU has identified habitual complainants who have filed thousands of grievances and appeals, thereby choking the system. These grievances create difficulties for the Grievance Redressal Officers in identifying genuine critical grievances,” says a report accessed by News18.

Leading the chart is a person named Anand Thakur who has filed 37,315 grievances, followed by Atin Maity who registered 16,199 grievances in 2022. The other eight persons identified by the government have filed between 4,229 and 12,803 public grievances each in 2022. Persons filing the most number of appeals have also been identified — Suneet Kapur leads with 7,401 appeals and Jayesh Kulkarni with 5,426 appeals.

WHICH OFFICER HAS THE MOST COMPLAINTS PENDING?

The government has also identified the 10 officers who have the most number of public complaints pending at their desk. Leading the chart is Rukmani Attri, who is the public grievance officer serving as the Additional Director (e-services) in Central Board of Direct Taxes (Income Tax) with 12,324 pending complaints. Her desk received as many as 67,092 complaints in 2022 and disposed of 54,768 cases.

Second on the list is Surender Singh, Deputy Secretary at the Department of Financial Services (Banking Division), whose desk received as many as 2.12 lakh complaints in 2022 of which 8,338 complaints are pending. Other officers with most pending complaints at 5,000-pendency are from the Director General of Income Tax and the Commissioner of Income Tax.

FEEDBACK CENTRE

The government has also set up a BSNL Feedback Call Centre to speak to complainants after their grievance is addressed. From January 1 to January 24 this year, the BSNL Feedback Call Centre has collected 27,051 feedbacks directly from citizens.

“A total of 8,278 citizens have given the satisfaction level for their grievance redressal as ‘Satisfied’ while 4,653 citizens gave their feedback as ‘Excellent’ and 2,219 citizens gave their feedback as ‘Very Good’ rating,” the report says.

After the adoption of CPGRAMS 7.0, the average closing time of grievances has subsequently reduced in the central ministries and departments, the report adds.

“15 Ministries/Departments have an average closing time greater than the standard redressal time of 30 days while 74 Ministries/Departments are disposing the grievances within an average closing time period of 30 days,” the report says. It adds that the average grievance redressal time in all the ministries and departments for the month of January was 19 days.