PM Modi lays out India's plans for protecting 7 big cats and dolphins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India recently launched the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) for the conservation of seven big cats on the planet. He said the idea is based on the learnings from Project Tiger. "As a result of Project Tiger, 70 percent of the world's tigers are found in India," the prime minister said on Friday.

"We are also working on Project Lion and Project Dolphin," PM Modi said while addressing the inaugural session of the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministerial Meeting via video conferencing on Friday.

Besides, the prime minister called on the G20 to "work constructively to work on an effective international legally binding instrument to end plastic pollution".

He emphasised the importance of "responsible use and management of ocean resources". "I look forward to the adoption of G20 high-level principles for sustainable and resilient blue and ocean-based economy," he added.

He also spoke about Mission Amrit Sarovar, saying that the project is a unique water conservation initiative under which 63000 waterbodies have been developed in just about one year. "This mission was implemented only through community participation," PM Modi said.

What is International Big Cat Alliance

PM Modi launched the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) in Mysuru, Karnataka, on April 9, 2023, at an event held to commemorate 50 years of Project Tiger. The project focuses on the conservation of seven big cats namely Tiger , Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Cheetah, Jaguar and Puma.

"The alliance aims to reach out to 97 range countries covering the natural habitats of Tiger, Lion, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar, and Cheetah," the government said in a press release earlier.

It added that the IBCA would further strengthen global cooperation and efforts to conserve the wild denizens, especially the big cats.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav had also said that conserving big cats and their habitats can secure some of the most important natural ecosystems on Earth.

He said this could lead "to natural climate change adaptation, water, and food security for millions of people, and provide livelihood and sustenance to forest communities".

"India remains committed to not just conserving the big cats at home but also the world over by joining efforts to stop poaching and illegal wildlife trade," Yadav had said in a tweet on April 9.

Project Cheetah

PM Modi had released wild Cheetahs - which had become extinct from India - in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh in September 17, 2022. Cheetahs - brought from Namibia - were introduced in India under Project Cheetah , "which is world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project". Out of the eight Cheetahs there were five female and three male Cheetahs.

Later on February 18, Bhupender Yadav released 12 cheetahs brought from South Africa at Kuno National Park. With this, the total number of cheetahs in Kuno National Park had increased to 20.