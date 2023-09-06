On G20 vision, PM Modi says 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas...' is guiding principle in global relations

Prime Minister Narendra said India has followed the approach of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" and that "this is the country's guiding principle in global relations" too. In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, PM Modi explained what India motto for the G20 — 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' — means

'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad, which means 'One Earth One Family One Future’ or the 'World is One Family'.

"This captures our outlook towards the G20 Presidency aptly. For us, the whole planet is like one family. In any family, each member’s future is deeply connected with that of every other member. So, when we work together, we progress together, leaving none behind," PM Modi said.

He added that the approach of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas...has yielded great dividends in bringing the country together to pursue progress and deliver the fruits of growth to the last mile".

PM Modi noted that there is international recognition for the success of this model. "This is our guiding principle in global relations as well," he said. Here's what the slogan means:

Sabka Saath: Bringing the world together to face collective challenges that affect all of us.

Sabka Vikas: Taking human-centric growth to every country and every region.

Sabka Vishwas: Winning the trust of every stakeholder through recognition of their aspirations and representation of their voices.

Sabka Prayas: Utilising every country’s unique strength and skill in furthering the global good.

The theme of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" is all set to dominate a state-of-the-art cultural show being planned for the mega G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

To explain further the theme of G20, the government said earlier the theme affirms the value of all life – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms – and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe.

"The theme also spotlights LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), with its associated, environmentally sustainable and responsible choices, both at the level of individual lifestyles as well as national development, leading to globally transformative actions resulting in a cleaner, greener and bluer future," the government has said in a press release- in December last year.

The Group of Twenty (G20) is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States and the European Union.

The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.