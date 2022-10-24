PM Modi extends greetings on Diwali, wishes joy and well-being to all

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Diwali is being celebrated across India on October 24. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu wished Indians on the occasion. Read on to know what they said.

Extending greetings to people on Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends."

President Droupadi Murmu also took to Twitter to wish Indians on the auspicious occasion. She said: "Happy Diwali to all the citizens! On this holy festival of light and joy, let us try to bring happiness to the lives of those in need by lighting the lamp of knowledge. On this great festival, I pray for happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the citizens."

Diwali is being celebrated across India on October 24. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

According to mythology, on this day Lord Ram returned to his kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravan in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile. This festival is also widely associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity.

On the eve of Deepawali, the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya turned into a sparkling utopia with innumerable days.

PM Modi, who was on a visit to Ayodhya to take part in the Deepotsav celebrations on Sunday, said the idea of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" is inspired by the values and the rule of Lord Ram.

Reaching Ayodhya, PM Modi inspected the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site. He offered prayers to Lord Ramlala Virajman in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

(With inputs from agencies)