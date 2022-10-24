PM Modi extends greetings on Diwali, wishes joy and well-being to all

Mini
Diwali is being celebrated across India on October 24. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu wished Indians on the occasion. Read on to know what they said.
Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022
सभी देशवासियों को दीवाली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! प्रकाश और उमंग के इस पवित्र त्योहार पर, हम ज्ञान और ऊर्जा के दीपक को प्रज्ज्वलित करते हुए जरूरतमंद लोगों के जीवन में भी खुशियां लाने का प्रयास करें। मैं इस महापर्व पर सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि के लिए प्रार्थना करती हूं।— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 24, 2022