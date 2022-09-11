University orders probe as photos of PM Modi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni appear on student admit cards

By PTI

Mini The university’s registrar said a serious note has been taken of the anomalies that have come to light through social media. An inquiry has been ordered and the students concerned have been issued show cause notices, he said.

Photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan have been found on admit cards issued by a university in Bihar. The examinees happen to be BA part III students of colleges based at Madhubani, Samastipur and Begusarai districts, all affiliated to the Lalit Narayan Mithila University headquartered in Darbhanga.

”A serious note has been taken of the anomalies which have come to light through social media. An inquiry has been ordered and the students concerned have been issued show cause notices. An FIR may also be lodged,” said Mushtaq Ahmed, the university’s registrar.

He said admit cards were issued online, to be downloaded by respective students, all of whom had been provided with unique login details.

”Students were supposed to upload photographs and other details which were processed by our data centre for preparing admit cards. Some of them seem to have engaged in irresponsible mischief,” said the registrar.

”Exemplary action will be taken after an investigation. The episode gives the university a bad name. Misuse of photographs of the PM and the governor are also a grave matter,” he added.