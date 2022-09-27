PM Narendra Modi concludes 'poignant visit' to Tokyo

By PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had a "fruitful meeting" with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida during which he underlined the late Japanese leader's contributions in strengthening the bilateral partnership as well as his vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for home on Tuesday after concluding his visit to Japan during which he attended the state funeral for Shinzo Abe and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the widow of the slain former Japanese premier.

Modi also had a "fruitful meeting" with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida during which he underlined the late Japanese leader's contributions in strengthening the bilateral partnership as well as his vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi, who arrived here early in the morning, earlier joined several global leaders to pay floral tribute to Abe who reshaped Japan's foreign policy, including setting out a bold vision for a quantum leap in ties with India. The event at the Nippon Budokan, Tokyo was attended by representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 heads of state and governments.

Besides Modi, among the more than 700 foreign guests are US Vice President Kamala Harris and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported. Abe, 67, was shot dead while making a campaign speech on July 8 in the southern Japanese city of Nara.

Following the state funeral, Prime Minister Modi had a private meeting with Akie Abe at the Akasaka Palace. "Prime Minister Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Abe. He recalled his fond friendship and the significant contribution made by former PM Abe in taking India-Japan relationship to new heights," the MEA said in a statement.

Modi also had a brief interaction thereafter with Kishida to reiterate his condolences, the ministry said. During the bilateral meeting with Kishida, Modi conveyed his deepest condolences for the sudden demise of Abe and noted his contributions in strengthening India-Japan partnership as well in conceptualising the vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Kishida expressed his intention to continue working with Prime Minister Modi to realise a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific," building on the diplomatic legacies of former Prime Minister Abe, the Japanese Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.