PM Modi wants mayors to speed up work on 'fair rent' houses for those living temporarily in cities

By CNBCTV18.com

Prime Minister Narendra said on Tuesday that the work is on to provide houses on "fair rent" to those "temporarily" coming to cities for employment. He said this while addressing a meeting of all the Mayors belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He virtually inaugurated the BJP mayors' national conference in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

"People come to the cities on a temporary basis for livelihood. The work is going on...to ensure that they get a house on reasonable rent. I request all of you to speed up this campaign in your respective cities," PM Modi told the mayors.

PM Modi also laid out a plan to build "modern, futuristic cities". He said urbanisation couldn't be avoided and noted that the "population and responsibilities of urban cities will increase" in future. To tackle this, he called for a behavioural change among people and even for making the real estate sector transparent.

The prime minister said one of the roles of a city mayor is to make the real estate sector transparent. "There must be no compromise in quality. It is important to have transparent audits of buildings," he said, calling "collapse of old buildings" and buildings catching fire matters of concern.

PM Modi said the special focus must be on urban planning while mentioning that the focus must also be on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as they are "becoming centre of economic activities". He said, "We should focus on developing industry clusters in those areas."

He also said that "urban planning should be decentralised".

"It is necessary that the urban planning should be decentralised. There should be urban planning at the state level, everything cannot be done from Delhi. There are numerous satellite towns in the country which are developing around the big cities. Work should be done to develop the satellite towns strategically. Only then the pressure on the cities will reduce," Modi said.

Speaking about behavioural change, he urged people to save water and electricity, pay taxes and ensure cleanliness in their city. With this, he emphasised the "beautification" of cities and suggested a "city beauty competition and prizes" towards which would win the contest.

"Small vendors must get training to use digital payments system. Mayors must take the initiative to ensure this," said PM Narendra Modi

Later, Modi asked BJP mayors to plan a holistic development of cities and said the elected representatives should not think just about winning polls as cities cannot be developed with an election-centric approach.