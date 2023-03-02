PM Modi at G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet: Last few years shows global governance has failed

PM Modi called on world leaders to find "common ground" on divisive issues as he inaugurated a ministerial meeting of the Group of 20 bloc where Russia's year-long war in Ukraine is taking centre-stage.

While addressing G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Thursday, PM Narendra Modi said the last few years show that global governance has failed. He said this as he inaugurated a ministerial meeting of the Group of 20 bloc.

He also added that multilateralism is in crisis today and that the forum must admit that the tragic consequences of this failure are being faced most by developing countries.

The Indian PM also called on world leaders to find "common ground" on divisive issues where Russia's year-long war in Ukraine is taking centre stage. "We should not allow issues that we cannot resolve together to come in the way of those we can," Modi said in a video message.

"We are meeting at a time of deep global divisions," he observed.

But, PM Modi remained hopeful that G20 has the capacity to build consensus and come up with concrete outcomes.

A day ahead of a crucial G20 meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted a welcome dinner for the foreign ministers, but the reception was missed by his counterparts including those from the US, China and France.

Overall, 40 delegations are expected to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center.

The participating foreign ministers are likely to discuss key topics like falling economic growth, increasing inflation, and lower demands for goods and services among others.

The G20 meeting of finance ministers and Central Bank governors last week came without a joint communique following opposition by Russia and China on making any references to the Ukraine war.

Russia alleged "collective West" of having a "confrontational" approach to the situation in Ukraine.