PM Modi arrives at Athens, here is all he will do in Greece

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a one-day visit to Greece on Friday. PM Modi will meet his Greece counterpart Kryiakos Mitsotakis and also have multiple high level engagements during his day long stay.

Here's the schedule:

08:55 am: Arrival at Athens International Airport

12:35 pm: Wreath Laying at Tomb of Unknown Soldier and Guard of Honour

12:55 pm: Ceremonial Reception and meeting with President of Greece

1:35 pm: Ceremonial Reception and meeting with PM of Greece

2:45 pm: Press Statements

3:15 pm: Business Lunch hosted by Greek PM

7:50 pm: Meeting with prominent personalities

8:35 pm: Interaction with Indian Community

9:55 pm: Departure from Athens

Modi's visit to Athens assumed significance as it would be the first prime ministerial visit from India since then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi visited Greece in September 1983.

On Thursday, Modi concluded his visit to South Africa during which he attended the "historic" 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India's relations with those countries. Modi arrived in South Africa on Tuesday for the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings because of the Covid-19 pandemic.