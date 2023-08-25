PM Modi arrives at Athens, here is all he will do in Greece

1 Min Read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a one-day visit to Greece on Friday. PM Modi will meet his Greece counterpart Kryiakos Mitsotakis and also have multiple high level engagements during his day long stay.
Here's the schedule:
08:55 am: Arrival at Athens International Airport
12:35 pm: Wreath Laying at Tomb of Unknown Soldier and Guard of Honour
12:55 pm: Ceremonial Reception and meeting with President of Greece
1:35 pm: Ceremonial Reception and meeting with PM of Greece
2:45 pm: Press Statements
3:15 pm: Business Lunch hosted by Greek PM
7:50 pm: Meeting with prominent personalities
8:35 pm: Interaction with Indian Community
9:55 pm: Departure from Athens
Modi's visit to Athens assumed significance as it would be the first prime ministerial visit from India since then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi visited Greece in September 1983.
On Thursday, Modi concluded his visit to South Africa during which he attended the "historic" 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India's relations with those countries. Modi arrived in South Africa on Tuesday for the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Revamped roads to beautification drive: How Delhi is gearing up for G20 Summit
Aug 4, 2023 IST3 Min Read
On this day in 2003: When twin-bomb blasts at Mumbai's Gateway of India, Zaveri Bazaar killed 54 people
Aug 25, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Chandrayaan-3 Victory — Women scientists at the helm of India's lunar exploration
Aug 24, 2023 IST2 Min Read