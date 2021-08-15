From 75 Vande Bharat trains in 75 weeks to becoming 'energy independent'; key highlights from PM Modi's address on 75th Independence Day

India has to march ahead with new pledges for the next 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday while addressing the nation on India's 75th Independence Day. "We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India's Independence," the prime minister said.

Modi hoisted the tricolour at the historic Red Fort before his speech.

Here are the key highlights from his address:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded scientists, doctors and paramedical staff for their role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. "During the coronavirus global pandemic, our doctors, our nurses, our paramedical staff, scientists engaged in making vaccines, citizens engaged in the fight, they all deserve to be worshipped," he said during his Independence Day speech. He paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel, Rani Lakshmibai, Subhas Chandra Bose and other freedom fighters for their roles in the freedom struggle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call for Sabka Prayas' (everyone's efforts) along with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' for building a self-reliant India. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Modi said, "We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India's Independence.

Prime minister Narendra Modi lauded India's Olympic contingent, saying their performance in the recently concluded Tokyo Games encouraged the youth of the country. The Olympic players were present at the Red Fort during the Independence Day celebration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the government will fortify the rice distributed to the poor via different schemes such as Midday Meal in a bid to address the problem of malnutrition. Currently, out of the 15 states identified for the 'Central scheme on fortified rice and its distribution via public distribution system (PDS)', five are implementing it in one district each on a pilot basis. Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh have started distributing fortified rice -- mixed with nutrients -- in their respective identified district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said over 4.5 crore new households received piped water connection under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the last two years. The scheme aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households by 2024.

The government's focus is to make small farmers, who own less than two hectares of land and comprise over 80 percent of all farmers, the country's pride, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his Independence Day address.

In 75 weeks of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', 75 'Vande Bharat' trains will connect different parts of the country, the prime minister announced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a new history of connectivity is being written in the northeast, and announced that the work to connect the state capitals in the region with rail services will be completed soon. During his Independence Day speech, Modi said multiple parts of the country -- whether its east, northeast, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh including the entire Himalayan region, the coastal belt or the tribal region -- will become a big base for India's development in the future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government will develop an e-commerce platform for the products made by women self-help groups (SHGs) in villages. "We are promoting roads, healthcare, education, employment and nutrition in over 110 Aspirational Districts that were lacking on the development matrix. Many of these districts are in tribal areas "We are working hard to ensure these districts reach the level of all other districts in India," the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 100 lakh crore 'Gatishakti' initiative to bring employment opportunities for the youth and to help in holistic infrastructure growth. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India's 75th Independence Day, he said India will launch the 'Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti National Master Plan'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that all Sainik Schools in the country will now be open for girls also. At present, 33 Sainik schools are operating in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday set a target of becoming 'energy independent' by 2047 through a mix of electric mobility, gas-based economy, doping ethanol in petrol and making the country a hub for hydrogen production. The roadmap for that is to increase usage of natural gas in the economy, setting up a network of CNG and piped natural gas network across the country, blending 20 percent ethanol in petrol and electric mobility, he said.

India is fighting the challenges of terrorism and expansionism and is dealing with them with great courage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his Independence Day address to the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a review of rules and procedures across the country so that every process that creates a hindrance for people is removed. India is writing a new chapter in governance, he said.