PM Modi to address 2023 NCC rally: Date, time and where to watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual Prime Minister's rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi on Saturday at 5:45 pm. This year, the NCC — the youth wing of the Indian Army — is celebrating its 75th anniversary since its inception.

When to watch?

The rally will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at around 5:45 pm. This year, the rally will be a hybrid day and night event, an official statement said.

Where to watch?

The annual rally will be held at the Cariappa Parade Ground in the Delhi Cantonment, one of the largest and most prominent parade grounds in India. The closest metro stations to the parade ground are the Sadar Bazar the Dhaula Kuan stations.

The event will be live telecast on Doordarshan and viewers can also watch it on Doordarshan's official YouTube channel on Friday.

What to expect?

The prime minister will release a special day cover and commemorative, specially minted Rs 75 coin, per a press release. Around 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries have also been invited to join the celebrations.

The rally will be a part of the annual Republic Day Camp, which marks the culmination of the young cadets' training activities. It will also include a cultural program themed on the Modi government's "Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat" initiative.

On Wednesday, Modi interacted with NCC cadets and volunteers from the National Service Scheme and extended Republic Day wishes to them as they joined the programme this year.

"NCC and NSS are such organizations that connect the young generation with national goals and concerns. The whole country has observed the manner in which the volunteers of NCC and NSS have increased the potential of the country since COVID-19," Modi said in a tweet on Tuesday.