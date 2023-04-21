PM Modi to release Rs 100 coin to mark 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat | This is how the coin will look like

Mann ki Baat 100th episode | The new coin of Rs 100 will be 44 mm in size. It is made from four metals – silver (50 percent), copper (40 percent), nickel (0.5 percent) and zinc (0.5 percent).

The government will release a new Rs 100 coin this Sunday, April 30, to commemorate the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio show Mann Ki Baat. The coins will be minted under the authority of the central government.

The official notification by the Ministry of Finance read: "The coin of One Hundred Rupees denomination shall only be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the Central Government on the occasion of “100th Episode of Mann Ki Baat."

What will the Rs 100 coin look like?

The new coin of Rs 100 will be 44 mm in size. It is made from four metals – silver (50 percent), copper (40 percent), nickel (0.5 percent) and zinc (0.5 percent).

The face of the coin will bear the Lion Capital of Ashoka Pillar in the centre. 'Satyamev Jayate' will be inscribed below it. On its left side, the word 'Bharat' in Devanagari script will be inscribed, while on the right side, 'India' in English will be written.

The coin will also bear the Rupee symbol "₹" and the denominational value "100" will be mentioned in the international numerals below the Lion Capital.

How will it be different from other coins?

The other side of the coin will have the logo of the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. This logo will bear the image of a microphone with sound waves and year 2023 written on the image of the microphone. 'Mann Ki Baat 100' in Devanagari script and 'Mann Ki Baat 100' in English will be written above and below the microphone image respectively.

Govt wants to make 100th episode memorable

Preparations are underway to make the 100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program memorable. The government plans to telecast the 100th episode at more than one lakh booths. It will be broadcast on April 30. A notification has also been issued by the Ministry of Finance that a coin of Rs 100 rupees will be issued on the occasion of 100th Episode of Mann Ki Baat.

This coin will not be in common circulation. It will be a commemorative coin. A commemorative coin is just like a common coin. However, its value is more than the rest of the coins in circulation. One can buy these coins at the price fixed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

