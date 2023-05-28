English
    PM Modi's wish for new Parliament: May 'temple of democracy' strengthen India's development trajectory
    By CNBCTV18.com May 28, 2023 7:07:14 AM IST (Published)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped that the new Parliament building, which he described as a "temple of democracy" continues to strengthen India's development trajectory and empower millions.

    Having urged people to share a video of the new building on Twitter with the hashtag 'MyParliamentMyPride', he said through this, people are conveying a spirit of pride that the nation is getting a new Parliament which will keep working to fulfil people's aspirations with more vigour.
    Modi tagged posts by several well-known personalities and movie superstars on the new Parliament building, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth. The film stars posted on Twitter the video of the new Parliament building with their own voiceovers.
