PM Modi's wish for new Parliament: May 'temple of democracy' strengthen India's development trajectory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped that the new Parliament building, which he described as a "temple of democracy" continues to strengthen India's development trajectory and empower millions.

Having urged people to share a video of the new building on Twitter with the hashtag 'MyParliamentMyPride', he said through this, people are conveying a spirit of pride that the nation is getting a new Parliament which will keep working to fulfil people's aspirations with more vigour.