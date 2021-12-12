PM Narendra Modi's Twitter handle ‘briefly compromised’, says PMO after bitcoin tweet goes viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal Twitter account was briefly hacked during the early hours of Sunday. While the account was immediately restored, a tweet promoting Bitcoin had already been shared from the handle.

"The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored." Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed.

As per the screenshots shared on Twitter by several users, a tweet was put out from PM Modi's account claiming "India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender".

"India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country," read the now-deleted tweet.

Earlier, in September 2020, the Twitter account, which updates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website and mobile app was hacked by an unknown group.

The government is likely to introduce a bill on cryptocurrencies and has expressed concerns that they may be used for luring investors with misleading claims and for funding terror activities.