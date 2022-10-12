PM Modi's scheme for development in the Northeast receives outlay of Rs 6,600 crore for 2023-2026

By Pihu Yadav

Mini PMDevINE is said to provide support to infrastructure and social development projects which may be larger in size and will also provide an end-to-end development solution instead of isolated projects.

The Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) Meeting, chaired by the Union Finance Secretary, appraised and recommended the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) Scheme with an outlay of Rs 6,600 crore for the 4-year period from 2022-23 to 2025-26 (remaining years of 15th Finance Commission period).

The new Scheme was announced in the Union Budget 2022-23 to address development gaps in the North Eastern Region (NER).

According to a release from the Press Information Bureau, the objectives of PM-DevINE are to:

Fund infrastructure convergently, in the spirit of PM GatiShakti

Support social development projects based on felt needs of the NER

Enable livelihood activities for youth and women

Fill the development gaps in various sectors

While some of the projects to be approved for 2022-23 under PMDevINE are part of the Budget announcement, projects with substantial socio-economic impact or sustainable livelihood opportunities for the general public may be considered in the future, the release added.

PMDevINE will reportedly lead to the creation of infrastructure, support industries, social development projects and create livelihood activities for youth and women, thus leading to employment generation.