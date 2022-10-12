PM Modi's scheme for development in the Northeast receives outlay of Rs 6,600 crore for 2023-2026

Mini
PMDevINE is said to provide support to infrastructure and social development projects which may be larger in size and will also provide an end-to-end development solution instead of isolated projects.
The Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) Meeting, chaired by the Union Finance Secretary, appraised and recommended the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) Scheme with an outlay of Rs 6,600 crore for the 4-year period from 2022-23 to 2025-26 (remaining years of 15th Finance Commission period).
The new Scheme was announced in the Union Budget 2022-23 to address development gaps in the North Eastern Region (NER).
According to a release from the Press Information Bureau, the objectives of PM-DevINE are to:
Also Read: Cabinet approves amendments in Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act 'to improve ease of doing business'
While some of the projects to be approved for 2022-23 under PMDevINE are part of the Budget announcement, projects with substantial socio-economic impact or sustainable livelihood opportunities for the general public may be considered in the future, the release added.
PMDevINE will reportedly lead to the creation of infrastructure, support industries, social development projects and create livelihood activities for youth and women, thus leading to employment generation.
There are other Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) Schemes for the development of the North Eastern Region. The average size of projects under other MDoNER Schemes is about Rs 12 crore only. PMDevINE is said to provide support to infrastructure and social development projects which may be larger in size and will also provide an end-to-end development solution instead of isolated projects.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!